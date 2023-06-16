SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.77.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,301,477.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 496,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $347,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $84,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

