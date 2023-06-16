Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $48.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

