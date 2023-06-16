Needham & Company LLC Raises Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $44.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ichor has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $225.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ichor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ichor by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

