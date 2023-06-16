SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $33.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $997.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $91,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $91,616.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $223,783.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,074,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,488. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SI-BONE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SI-BONE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

