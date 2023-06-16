Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. Analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $5,438,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock valued at $53,259,148. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Confluent by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.