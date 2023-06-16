NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Lowered to $57.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWE. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NWE stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

