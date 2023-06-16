Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Oppenheimer

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Intapp Stock Down 0.7 %

Intapp stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $647,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,616,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $647,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616,555 shares in the company, valued at $26,616,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $19,399,090.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,512,613.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,352,798 shares of company stock worth $119,376,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Intapp by 44.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

