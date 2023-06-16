Bank of America Raises Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $87.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORA. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

ORA opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $101.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,257,000 after buying an additional 1,844,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,016,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 560.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 562,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after acquiring an additional 477,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 361,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

