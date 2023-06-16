KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $472.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.22 and a 200-day moving average of $398.10. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $482.20.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

