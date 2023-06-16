Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

BG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

BG opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $106.99.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

