Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $605,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $605,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock valued at $53,259,148 in the last 90 days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Confluent by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Confluent by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

