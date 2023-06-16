Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Raised to $58.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BXP. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Shares of BXP opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $94.79.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Boston Properties by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 83,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

