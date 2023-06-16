BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $45,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,597.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after acquiring an additional 515,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,102,000 after purchasing an additional 538,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 65,127 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,189,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after acquiring an additional 169,493 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

