Citigroup Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $187.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $169.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $166.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,340,000 after acquiring an additional 746,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

