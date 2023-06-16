Wells Fargo & Company Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $55.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

