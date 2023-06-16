Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

IAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.70 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at $1,780,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

