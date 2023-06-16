Barclays Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $42.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFLT. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $605,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $605,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,826 shares of company stock valued at $53,259,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

