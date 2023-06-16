Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LOGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.