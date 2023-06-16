Investors Purchase High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.1 %

Enbridge stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 12.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after buying an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

