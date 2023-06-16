Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.
In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at $980,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
NYSE XRX opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xerox has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -73.53%.
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
