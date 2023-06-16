Doma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Doma Price Performance

DOMA opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Doma has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doma

In other news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934,962 shares in the company, valued at $754,635.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Doma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Doma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Doma by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 49,132 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doma by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

