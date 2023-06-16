Doma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.
DOMA opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Doma has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.42.
In other news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934,962 shares in the company, valued at $754,635.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
