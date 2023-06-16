Investors Buy Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,134,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.93 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

