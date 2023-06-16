Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 177,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of ELYS opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 149.15%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

Featured Stories

