Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KIRK opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.83. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $162.48 million for the quarter.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

