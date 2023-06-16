JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

In related news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marybeth Hays purchased 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $25,199.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,664 shares in the company, valued at $50,470.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at $125,218.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 73.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.13. JOANN has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.31.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that JOANN will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

