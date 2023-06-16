Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Price Performance
FBRX stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.66. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.54.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.
