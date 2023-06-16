Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

FBRX stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.66. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chardan Capital reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

