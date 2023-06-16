Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kirkland’s by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 40,326 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 1.7 %

KIRK opened at $2.98 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.48 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

