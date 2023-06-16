Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in TC Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.