Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $17.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PK stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

