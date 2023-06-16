Crane (NYSE:CR) & Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Financial Comparison

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Crane has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Crane pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Crane NXT pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Crane pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crane NXT pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crane NXT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 1 3 0 2.75 Crane NXT 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crane and Crane NXT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Crane currently has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.44%. Crane NXT has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Crane’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than Crane NXT.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Crane NXT 13.12% 20.86% 9.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crane and Crane NXT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $3.35 billion 1.35 $401.10 million $7.55 10.52 Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.93 $401.10 million $6.50 8.55

Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crane beats Crane NXT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

