SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) & Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Critical Analysis

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright 11.81% 16.54% 7.35% SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Curtiss-Wright and SMX (Security Matters) Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright 0 1 4 0 2.80 SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus price target of $186.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.19%. Given Curtiss-Wright’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Curtiss-Wright is more favorable than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

85.0% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright $2.56 billion 2.64 $294.35 million $8.04 21.88 SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A

Curtiss-Wright has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power. The Aerospace & Industrial segment offers engineered products and services supporting critical applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets, including industrial and specialty vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices, joysticks, and transmission shifters, sensors, controls, and electro-mechanical actuation components used on commercial and military aircraft, and surface technology services, such as shot peening, laser peening, and engineered coatings. The Defense Electronics segment includes Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) embedded computing board-level modules, data acquisition and flight test instrumentation equipment, integrated subsystems, instrumentation and control systems, tactical communications solutions for battlefield network management, and electro

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

(Get Rating)

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.