Contrasting D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) and Its Rivals

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the "Data processing & preparation" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare D-Wave Quantum to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -915.96% N/A -68.12% D-Wave Quantum Competitors -96.51% -2,031.44% -213.22%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million -$51.53 million -3.64 D-Wave Quantum Competitors $794.89 million -$89.95 million -9.24

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

D-Wave Quantum’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for D-Wave Quantum and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00 D-Wave Quantum Competitors 531 2996 4961 77 2.54

D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.21%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through in-production application deployment. The company's quantum solutions are used in artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. It serves manufacturing and logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is based in Burnaby, Canada.

