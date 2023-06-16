Miravant Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:MRVT) vs. Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Head to Head Survey

Miravant Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:MRVT – Get Rating) and Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Miravant Medical Technologies has a beta of -11.83, indicating that its stock price is 1,283% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aditxt has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Miravant Medical Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Miravant Medical Technologies and Aditxt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miravant Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Aditxt 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Aditxt has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 576.93%.

This table compares Miravant Medical Technologies and Aditxt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miravant Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aditxt $930,000.00 4.30 -$27.65 million N/A N/A

Miravant Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aditxt.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Aditxt shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Miravant Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Aditxt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Miravant Medical Technologies and Aditxt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miravant Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Aditxt -2,927.39% -570.66% -228.43%

About Miravant Medical Technologies

(Get Rating)

Miravant Medical Technologies engages in the research and development of drugs and medical device products for the use in proprietary technologies for photodynamic therapy. It offers drug technology, light producing devices, and light delivery devices. The company was founded by Gary S. Kledzik on June 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

About Aditxt

(Get Rating)

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues. The company is also developing ADi products for organ transplantation, including skin grafting, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. Aditxt, Inc. has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was formerly known as ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aditxt, Inc. in July 2021. Aditxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Miravant Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miravant Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.