Financial Contrast: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) versus Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gatos Silver and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Centerra Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.29%. Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.78%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76% Centerra Gold -30.72% -6.24% -4.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gatos Silver and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A -$43.44 million ($0.37) -10.92 Centerra Gold $781.50 million 1.69 -$77.21 million ($1.09) -5.55

Gatos Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Gatos Silver on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

