Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target at $94.00

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teradyne by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $601,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

