United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $32.71 Average PT from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,980,000 after acquiring an additional 108,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,937,000 after acquiring an additional 249,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after buying an additional 183,534 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.