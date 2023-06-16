Brokerages Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) PT at $221.60

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $219.54 on Tuesday. Boeing has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

