Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) vs. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Head to Head Review

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 19.12% 16.52% 3.88% Gladstone Land 5.83% 0.75% 0.37%

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 124.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land pays out -117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Gladstone Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $442.61 million 5.10 $82.06 million $0.79 27.19 Gladstone Land $89.24 million 6.91 $4.71 million ($0.47) -36.72

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Gladstone Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gladstone Land 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.07%. Gladstone Land has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.32%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Gladstone Land on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

