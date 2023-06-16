Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) vs. 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Financial Comparison

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 32.63% 40.69% 28.10% 36Kr -14.83% -14.09% -9.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heritage Global and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Heritage Global currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than 36Kr.

15.3% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $46.91 million 3.05 $15.49 million $0.48 8.02 36Kr $46.76 million 0.81 $3.26 million ($0.16) -6.00

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Global beats 36Kr on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

(Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment and Resale segment, Brokerage, and Specialty Lending. The Auction and Liquidation segment focuses on the operation of a global full-service auction, appraisal and asset advisory firm, including the acquisition of turnkey manufacturing facilities and used industrial machinery and equipment. The Refurbishment and Resale segment acquires, refurbishes and supplies specialized laboratory equipment. The Brokerage segment is involved in charged-off receivables in the U.S. and Canada on behalf of financial institutions. The Specialty Lending segment provides specialty financing solutions to investors in charged-off and nonperforming asset portfolios. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About 36Kr

(Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

