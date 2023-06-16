Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Price Target at GBX 2,470

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,470 ($30.91).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($31.91) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.03) to GBX 2,500 ($31.28) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.78) to GBX 2,200 ($27.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.91) to GBX 2,370 ($29.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,505 ($31.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £126.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,370.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,529.91. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($25.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

