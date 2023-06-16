Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) PT at $143.25

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.25.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

VMware Price Performance

NYSE VMW opened at $142.44 on Tuesday. VMware has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $142.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of VMware

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

(Get Rating

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

