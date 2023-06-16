Analysts Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) PT at $90.72

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.11. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,028 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 222.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 174,013 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Rating

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.