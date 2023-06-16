APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $46.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get APA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. APA has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $50.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

About APA

(Get Rating

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.