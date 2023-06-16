Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) vs. QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Critical Comparison

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) and QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lesaka Technologies and QC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lesaka Technologies -7.42% -14.06% -4.77% QC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lesaka Technologies and QC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lesaka Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 QC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.3% of Lesaka Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of QC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lesaka Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.4% of QC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lesaka Technologies has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QC has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lesaka Technologies and QC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lesaka Technologies $222.61 million 1.07 -$43.88 million ($0.62) -6.21 QC $152.82 million 0.06 -$2.85 million N/A N/A

QC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lesaka Technologies.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products. The Merchant segment refers to goods and services provided to corporate and other juristic entities. The Other segment includes operations outside South Africa and IPG’s processing activities. The company was founded by Serge Christian Pierre Belamant in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About QC

(Get Rating)

QC Holdings, Inc. provides financial services and is focused on providing credit solutions for underserved consumers and small business. The firm engages in check cashing and short term lending. It also offers long term installment loans, online loans, and factoring for the small business. The company was founded by Don Allen Early and Mary Lou Andersen-Early in 1984 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.