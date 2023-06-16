Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Enservco stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

