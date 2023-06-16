Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Enservco stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.
Institutional Trading of Enservco
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
