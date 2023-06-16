Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK)

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.46) to GBX 123 ($1.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Marks Electrical Group alerts:

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MRK opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. Marks Electrical Group has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.25). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.04. The firm has a market cap of £98.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3,090.67.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks Electrical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks Electrical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.