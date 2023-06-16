New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

GBR opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 million, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

