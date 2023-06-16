Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $145.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.90.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.