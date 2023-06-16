inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
INTT has been the subject of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
inTEST Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $286.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at inTEST
In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at $491,483.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 122,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of inTEST by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.
