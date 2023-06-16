inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

INTT has been the subject of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $286.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.95.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at $491,483.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 122,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of inTEST by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

