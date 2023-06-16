Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of CMA opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

